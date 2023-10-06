Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ingevity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NGVT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 292,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.87. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 26,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ingevity by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

