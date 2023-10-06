Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NGVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ingevity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on NGVT
Ingevity Stock Performance
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 26,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ingevity by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ingevity
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.