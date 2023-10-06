Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells 591 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $44,224.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.16. 239,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.67. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

