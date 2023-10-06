Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $240.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.07.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.04. 292,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 164.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. Insulet has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

