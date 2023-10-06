Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,443,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,562,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.35 billion, a PE ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

