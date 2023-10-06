Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISRG. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.42. 680,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,246. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.79 and its 200 day moving average is $302.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

