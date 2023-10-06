Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.3% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.13. The stock had a trading volume of 49,533,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,539,211. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.39 and its 200 day moving average is $352.60.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.