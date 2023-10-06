Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.4% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.29 on Friday, hitting $364.98. The company had a trading volume of 55,180,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,573,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.60. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.