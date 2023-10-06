Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,751 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.61% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

TAN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $46.87. 394,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $84.18. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

