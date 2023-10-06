Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 6th (ACGL, AFG, AJG, ALL, ALLY, AMRC, ANGO, AON, APLS, APO)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 6th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $89.00 to $95.00.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $262.00 to $266.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $117.00 to $119.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $331.00 to $339.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $43.00 to $44.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $89.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $70.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $94.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $106.00 to $122.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $68.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $37.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $888.00 to $836.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $83.00 to $85.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $117.00 to $116.00.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $31.00.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $29.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $217.00 to $215.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $31.00 to $30.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $76.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $72.00 to $64.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $33.00 to $27.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $34.00 to $33.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $335.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $106.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $429.00 to $449.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$70.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $108.00 to $90.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $26.00.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.20 to $18.20. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $1.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$0.20 to C$0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $77.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.35 to $5.70.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $395.00 to $420.00.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$215.00 to C$190.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $16.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $600.00 to $700.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $10.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $127.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $490.00 to $495.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $114.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $196.00 to $209.00.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $40.40 to $39.20. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $178.00 to $166.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $177.00 to $171.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $82.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $133.00 to $128.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $146.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $165.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $157.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $125.00 to $135.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $2.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $39.00 to $45.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $63.00 to $53.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $163.00 to $167.00.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $119.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $131.00 to $116.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $133.00 to $128.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $249.00 to $246.00.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $105.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $106.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $18.30 to $17.90. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $83.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $307.00 to $309.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $280.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $294.00 to $280.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $149.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $172.00 to $173.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $31.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $54.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $109.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $176.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from C$33.00 to C$30.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $164.00 to $156.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $174.00 to $159.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $89.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $162.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $7.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $218.00 to $226.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

