Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 6th (ACGL, AFG, AJG, ALL, ALLY, AMRC, ANGO, AON, APLS, APO)

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $89.00 to $95.00.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $262.00 to $266.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $117.00 to $119.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $331.00 to $339.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $43.00 to $44.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $89.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $70.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $94.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $106.00 to $122.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $68.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $37.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $888.00 to $836.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $83.00 to $85.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $117.00 to $116.00.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $31.00.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $29.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $217.00 to $215.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $31.00 to $30.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $76.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $72.00 to $64.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $33.00 to $27.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $34.00 to $33.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $335.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $106.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $429.00 to $449.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$70.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $108.00 to $90.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $26.00.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.20 to $18.20. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $1.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$0.20 to C$0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $77.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.35 to $5.70.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $395.00 to $420.00.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$215.00 to C$190.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $16.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $600.00 to $700.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $10.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $127.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $490.00 to $495.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $114.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $196.00 to $209.00.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $40.40 to $39.20. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $178.00 to $166.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $177.00 to $171.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $82.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $133.00 to $128.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $146.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $165.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $157.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $125.00 to $135.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $2.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $39.00 to $45.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $63.00 to $53.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $163.00 to $167.00.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $119.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $131.00 to $116.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $133.00 to $128.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $249.00 to $246.00.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $105.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $106.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $18.30 to $17.90. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $83.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $307.00 to $309.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $280.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $294.00 to $280.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $149.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $172.00 to $173.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $31.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $54.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $109.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $176.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from C$33.00 to C$30.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $164.00 to $156.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $174.00 to $159.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $89.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $162.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $7.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $218.00 to $226.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

