iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,117 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.45. 1,911,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.96. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

