iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IVE stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.19. The company had a trading volume of 261,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

