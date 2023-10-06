Israel Discount Bank of New York Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

View Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,989. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.