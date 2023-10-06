Itau BBA Securities Lowers Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Market Perform

Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGRO. StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Adecoagro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.94.

AGRO traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.81. 100,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,617. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.87 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

