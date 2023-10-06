Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Lowered to $29.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $33.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JHG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.52.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,867. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

