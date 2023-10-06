Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Shares Down 1%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.03. 75,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 23,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Up 6.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

