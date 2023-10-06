Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $25.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of PTLO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 545,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $868.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.07. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.88.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.59 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.88%. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Portillo’s by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 383,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Portillo’s by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Portillo’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after buying an additional 50,015 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Portillo’s by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,936,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

