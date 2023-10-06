Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $9.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 283,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,121. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.30 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $371,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,864,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,463.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $371,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,864,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,661.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 136,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,247 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.