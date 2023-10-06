Jefferies Financial Group Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.74. 3,486,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,580. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

