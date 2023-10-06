Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.54.

JCI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.57. 1,384,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 468.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

