Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 8th.
Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.
