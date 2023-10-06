Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $5.50

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.75 to $5.50 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UWMC. UBS Group lifted their target price on UWM from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut UWM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.70.

UWM Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 476,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.83 million, a P/E ratio of 100.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. UWM has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.01 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 204,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 379.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 89,779 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

