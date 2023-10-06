Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $428.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $431.48. 85,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,137. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $433.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,695 shares of company stock worth $2,208,939. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

