KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.52.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded up $6.97 on Friday, hitting $468.05. The stock had a trading volume of 953,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,988. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $520.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.