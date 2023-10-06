Komodo (KMD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $356,368.02

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $29.71 million and approximately $356,368.02 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00095918 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00047068 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00029102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

