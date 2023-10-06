Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $107.97. 497,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,117. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.95.

About Prologis



Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

