Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $20.61 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.14% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $20,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $335.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.90.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

SEDG traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

