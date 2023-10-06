Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $6.74 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,887 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37,376 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $519.89. The company had a trading volume of 499,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,191. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a market capitalization of $236.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

