Lake Street Capital Raises Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Price Target to $13.00

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Blue Apron from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Blue Apron

Blue Apron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of APRN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 135,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. Blue Apron has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $34.08.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 378.95% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $106.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 176.4% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 222,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 58,822 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 536,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,056 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.