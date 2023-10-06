Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Shares Down 2.9%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.72 and last traded at $35.72. 431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Larsen & Toubro Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39.

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, and minerals, and metals.

