Leo Brokerage LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Leo Brokerage LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SCHB stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 448,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,343. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

