Leo Brokerage LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leo Brokerage LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,808,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,573,023. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

