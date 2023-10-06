Leo Brokerage LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leo Brokerage LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 40,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 179.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,417. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $377.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

