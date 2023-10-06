Leo Brokerage LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Leo Brokerage LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,375.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,382 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,606 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,203. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

