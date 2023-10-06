Leo Brokerage LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leo Brokerage LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.26. 1,830,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,321. The stock has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

