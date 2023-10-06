Leo Brokerage LLC Sells 20,706 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Leo Brokerage LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,706 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $842,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,987. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

