Leo Brokerage LLC Sells 4,623 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Leo Brokerage LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 154,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 996,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.