Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.08.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.44. 614,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,907. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lincoln National has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -10.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,229.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,573 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

