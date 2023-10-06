Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LAAC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. 2,417,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,440. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

