Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,676 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 1.7% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 23,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 267,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 304,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 301,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 138.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.47. 905,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.26. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.77 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.