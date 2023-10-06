Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,077,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,132. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.