Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.91. 2,509,097 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.