Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.90. 1,573,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,687. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $148.93 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.99 and a 200 day moving average of $243.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

