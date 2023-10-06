Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,842 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. 1,392,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,560. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

