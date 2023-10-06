Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Macerich Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MAC traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 669,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,010. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. Macerich has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Macerich by 75.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 247,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

