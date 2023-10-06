MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.22.

MAG Silver Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEMKT:MAG traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 359,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,062. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 73.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 115.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

