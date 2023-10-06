Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Decreases Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in MasTec were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Up 1.4 %

MTZ stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 542,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,096. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.