Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.93. 994,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,519. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

