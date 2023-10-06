Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,848,000 after acquiring an additional 236,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after acquiring an additional 469,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.17. 2,074,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,658. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

