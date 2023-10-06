Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 674.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,775,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,204. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

