Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 1,767 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Southern stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,938. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.